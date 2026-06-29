People read at bookstore in Kunming, China's Yunnan

People read at a bookstore in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 28, 2026. Lots of residents enjoy their leisure time immersed in books at bookstores in Kunming over the weekend. Recent years have seen the city actively expand public reading spaces to foster a strong atmosphere for reading culture. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A woman reads at a bookstore in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 28, 2026. Lots of residents enjoy their leisure time immersed in books at bookstores in Kunming over the weekend. Recent years have seen the city actively expand public reading spaces to foster a strong atmosphere for reading culture. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People select books at a bookstore in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 28, 2026. Lots of residents enjoy their leisure time immersed in books at bookstores in Kunming over the weekend. Recent years have seen the city actively expand public reading spaces to foster a strong atmosphere for reading culture. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People read at a bookstore in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 28, 2026. Lots of residents enjoy their leisure time immersed in books at bookstores in Kunming over the weekend. Recent years have seen the city actively expand public reading spaces to foster a strong atmosphere for reading culture. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)