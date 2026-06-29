A contestant competes in fruit carving at an event themed on "village flavors" in Shiqian County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 28, 2026. A series of events themed on "village flavors" were held in Shiqian County over the weekend. More than 10 village- or community-based teams competed in cuisine contests using local ingredients such as Shiqian moss tea and seasonal produce. Parades featuring intangible cultural heritage, recreational competitions and other activities were also held to showcase local cuisine and rural traditions. (Xinhua/Li Fan)

People attend an event themed on "village flavors" in Shiqian County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 27, 2026. A series of events themed on "village flavors" were held in Shiqian County over the weekend. More than 10 village- or community-based teams competed in cuisine contests using local ingredients such as Shiqian moss tea and seasonal produce. Parades featuring intangible cultural heritage, recreational competitions and other activities were also held to showcase local cuisine and rural traditions. (Photo by Sun Wei/Xinhua)

Local specialty dishes are seen at an event themed on "village flavors" in Shiqian County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 27, 2026. A series of events themed on "village flavors" were held in Shiqian County over the weekend. More than 10 village- or community-based teams competed in cuisine contests using local ingredients such as Shiqian moss tea and seasonal produce. Parades featuring intangible cultural heritage, recreational competitions and other activities were also held to showcase local cuisine and rural traditions. (Photo by Sun Wei/Xinhua)

Performers stage a lion dance parade at an event themed on "village flavors" in Shiqian County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 27, 2026. A series of events themed on "village flavors" were held in Shiqian County over the weekend. More than 10 village- or community-based teams competed in cuisine contests using local ingredients such as Shiqian moss tea and seasonal produce. Parades featuring intangible cultural heritage, recreational competitions and other activities were also held to showcase local cuisine and rural traditions. (Photo by Sun Wei/Xinhua)