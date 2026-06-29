Local enterprises embrace digital economy to advance quality growth in Cheng'an County, China's Hebei

Staff members promote agricultural products via livestream at an industrial park in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2026. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows the screens of mobile phones displaying an ongoing livestream at a specialized truck manufacturing enterprise in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)

Staff members promote fastener products via livestream at an industrial park in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2026. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)

A staff member promotes products via livestream at an industrial park in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2026.(Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)