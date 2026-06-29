PHOTO / CHINA
Local enterprises embrace digital economy to advance quality growth in Cheng'an County, China's Hebei
By Xinhua Published: Jun 29, 2026 12:33 PM
Staff members promote agricultural products via livestream at an industrial park in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2026. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)

Staff members promote agricultural products via livestream at an industrial park in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2026. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)


This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows the screens of mobile phones displaying an ongoing livestream at a specialized truck manufacturing enterprise in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows the screens of mobile phones displaying an ongoing livestream at a specialized truck manufacturing enterprise in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)


Staff members promote fastener products via livestream at an industrial park in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2026. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)

Staff members promote fastener products via livestream at an industrial park in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2026. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)


A staff member promotes products via livestream at an industrial park in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2026.(Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)

A staff member promotes products via livestream at an industrial park in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2026.(Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)