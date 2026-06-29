A drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows the toroidal-field superconducting magnet for the fusion reactor in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

A drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows technicians and experts posing for group photos with the toroidal-field superconducting magnet for the fusion reactor in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

A drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows the toroidal-field superconducting magnet for the fusion reactor in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Researchers watch the testing of a high-temperature superconducting central solenoid coil in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 26, 2026.