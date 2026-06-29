Scenery of Wulanmaodu pasture in north China's Inner Mongolia

A drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows cattle at the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows cattle at the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows a view of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows horses at the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)