Seabirds pictured on Kubbar Island during summer breeding season in Kuwait

Seabirds are pictured on Kubbar Island in Kuwait, June 27, 2026. During the summer breeding season, large numbers of seabirds gather on the country's islands and coastal mudflats for nesting and roosting. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Seabirds are pictured on Kubbar Island in Kuwait, June 27, 2026. During the summer breeding season, large numbers of seabirds gather on the country's islands and coastal mudflats for nesting and roosting. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A seabird is pictured with a baby bird on Kubbar Island in Kuwait, June 27, 2026. During the summer breeding season, large numbers of seabirds gather on the country's islands and coastal mudflats for nesting and roosting. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A seabird is pictured on Kubbar Island in Kuwait, June 27, 2026. During the summer breeding season, large numbers of seabirds gather on the country's islands and coastal mudflats for nesting and roosting. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)