Group wedding held in refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip

This photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows a scene of a group wedding in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian brides and grooms participate in a group wedding in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian brides and grooms participate in a group wedding in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian bride and her groom participate in a group wedding in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)