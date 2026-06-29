中方宣布将部分日本实体列入出口管制管控名单，外交部回应

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

6月29日，外交部发言人郭嘉昆主持例行记者会。会上有记者提问称，中国商务部今天宣布将部分日本实体列入出口管制管控名单，此前商务部表示措施不影响中日正常经贸往来。但日本经济团体称，在民用领域，日本企业的稀土采购已受影响。请问外交部如何看待此次措施？中方如何评价此次措施对两国正常经贸往来的影响？On June 29, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun presided over the regular press conference. A reporter asked: The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced today that it will add certain Japanese entities to its export control list. Previously, the MOFCOM had stated that the relevant measures would not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan. However, Japanese economic organizations have claimed that in the civilian sector, Japanese companies' procurement of rare earths has already been impacted. How does the Foreign Ministry view this measure? How does China evaluate the impact of this measure on bilateral economic and trade exchanges?郭嘉昆表示，中方主管部门已经发布公告并阐明中方立场。我们要强调的是，中方此举完全正当、合理、合法，旨在坚决遏制日本“新型军国主义”妄动。我们希望日方迷途知返，纠正错误行径，真正反思并回到正确轨道。中方依法列单的行为仅针对少数日本实体，相关措施仅针对两用物项，不影响中日正常经贸往来，诚信守法的日本实体完全无需担心。Guo said that the competent Chinese authorities have already issued an announcement and elaborate China’s position. We must emphasize that China’s action is entirely justified, reasonable, and lawful, aimed at resolutely curbing Japan’s neo-militarist ambitions.We hope that the Japanese side will realize its errors and return from the wrong path, correct its mistaken actions, truly reflect on its behavior, and return to the right track. China’s listing of entities in accordance with the law targets only a small number of Japanese entities. The relevant measures apply solely to dual-use items and do not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan. Law-abiding and trustworthy Japanese entities have no need to worry at all, Guo added.