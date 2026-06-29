Government rice reserves distributed in Indonesia to stabilize market supplies, prices

People carry food purchased in South Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, June 28, 2026. The National Food Agency (Bapanas) has distributed 1.02 million tonnes of government rice reserves as of the third week of June 2026 as part of an ongoing effort to stabilize market supplies and prices. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

People line up to buy cooking oil in South Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, June 28, 2026. The National Food Agency (Bapanas) has distributed 1.02 million tonnes of government rice reserves as of the third week of June 2026 as part of an ongoing effort to stabilize market supplies and prices. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)