Seychelles accelerates blue economy to drive sustainable development

This photo taken on June 25, 2026 shows a view of the seaside community on Eden Island, Seychelles. Seychelles, an archipelagic country consisting of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, relies on tourism and fisheries as its main economic pillars.

Tourists feed a Seychelles giant tortoise on La Digue Island, Seychelles, June 26, 2026. Seychelles, an archipelagic country consisting of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, relies on tourism and fisheries as its main economic pillars.

A tourist enjoys kayaking on Eden Island, Seychelles, June 25, 2026. Seychelles, an archipelagic country consisting of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, relies on tourism and fisheries as its main economic pillars.

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows the scenery on La Digue Island, Seychelles. Seychelles, an archipelagic country consisting of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, relies on tourism and fisheries as its main economic pillars.