Box girder erection work on Chongqing section of Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway completed

An aerial drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows the construction site of the Hechuan East Station grand bridge along the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. A 32-meter-long, approximately 700-tonne box girder was installed on the Hechuan East Station grand bridge on Monday, marking the completion of the box girder erection work on the Chongqing section of the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows the construction site of the Hechuan East Station grand bridge along the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. A 32-meter-long, approximately 700-tonne box girder was installed on the Hechuan East Station grand bridge on Monday, marking the completion of the box girder erection work on the Chongqing section of the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows the construction site of the Hechuan East Station grand bridge along the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. A 32-meter-long, approximately 700-tonne box girder was installed on the Hechuan East Station grand bridge on Monday, marking the completion of the box girder erection work on the Chongqing section of the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows the construction site of the Hechuan East Station grand bridge along the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. A 32-meter-long, approximately 700-tonne box girder was installed on the Hechuan East Station grand bridge on Monday, marking the completion of the box girder erection work on the Chongqing section of the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker conducts box girder erection work at the construction site of the Hechuan East Station grand bridge along the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 28, 2026. A 32-meter-long, approximately 700-tonne box girder was installed on the Hechuan East Station grand bridge on Monday, marking the completion of the box girder erection work on the Chongqing section of the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)