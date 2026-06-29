Law-abiding and trustworthy Japanese entities have no need to worry: FM on China's listing of certain Japanese entities to export control list

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 29, 2026 05:16 PM

China's listing of entities in accordance with the law targets only a small number of Japanese entities. The relevant measures apply solely to dual-use items and do not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan. Law-abiding and trustworthy Japanese entities have no need to worry at all, ...