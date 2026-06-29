PHOTO / CHINA
Silk Road Romance Park opens to public in Qingdao, China's Shandong
By Xinhua Published: Jun 29, 2026 05:41 PM
Tourists visit the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


Tourists visit the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)



Actors take a curtain call after a performance at the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Actors take a curtain call after a performance at the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)



A performance is staged at the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A performance is staged at the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)