Silk Road Romance Park opens to public in Qingdao, China's Shandong

Tourists visit the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Actors take a curtain call after a performance at the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A performance is staged at the Silk Road Romance Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2026. The scenic area opened to the public here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)