Oil tank park injects new vitality into cultural tourism economy in E China's Wenzhou

The oil tank park opened here recently, transformed from an oil depot with a history of several decades. In the park, one of two tanks has been converted into a trendy cafe, while the other tank has been developed into an island-themed cultural and creative space showcasing local specialty cultural products. Equipped with supporting facilities including convenience stores, restaurants, a waterfall viewing area, a camping zone, electric vehicle charging stations, and rest stops, the oil tank park injects new vitality into the local cultural tourism economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The oil tank park opened here recently, transformed from an oil depot with a history of several decades. In the park, one of two tanks has been converted into a trendy cafe, while the other tank has been developed into an island-themed cultural and creative space showcasing local specialty cultural products. Equipped with supporting facilities including convenience stores, restaurants, a waterfall viewing area, a camping zone, electric vehicle charging stations, and rest stops, the oil tank park injects new vitality into the local cultural tourism economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists visit the Banping Island Oil Tank Park in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 26, 2026.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows a view of the Banping Island Oil Tank Park in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists enjoy themselves at a waterfall viewing area near the Banping Island Oil Tank Park in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 26, 2026.