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Oil tank park injects new vitality into cultural tourism economy in E China's Wenzhou
By Xinhua Published: Jun 29, 2026 05:53 PM
The oil tank park opened here recently, transformed from an oil depot with a history of several decades. In the park, one of two tanks has been converted into a trendy cafe, while the other tank has been developed into an island-themed cultural and creative space showcasing local specialty cultural products. Equipped with supporting facilities including convenience stores, restaurants, a waterfall viewing area, a camping zone, electric vehicle charging stations, and rest stops, the oil tank park injects new vitality into the local cultural tourism economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The oil tank park opened here recently, transformed from an oil depot with a history of several decades. In the park, one of two tanks has been converted into a trendy cafe, while the other tank has been developed into an island-themed cultural and creative space showcasing local specialty cultural products. Equipped with supporting facilities including convenience stores, restaurants, a waterfall viewing area, a camping zone, electric vehicle charging stations, and rest stops, the oil tank park injects new vitality into the local cultural tourism economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The oil tank park opened here recently, transformed from an oil depot with a history of several decades. In the park, one of two tanks has been converted into a trendy cafe, while the other tank has been developed into an island-themed cultural and creative space showcasing local specialty cultural products. Equipped with supporting facilities including convenience stores, restaurants, a waterfall viewing area, a camping zone, electric vehicle charging stations, and rest stops, the oil tank park injects new vitality into the local cultural tourism economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


Tourists visit the Banping Island Oil Tank Park in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 26, 2026.

Tourists visit the Banping Island Oil Tank Park in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 26, 2026.



An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows a view of the Banping Island Oil Tank Park in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows a view of the Banping Island Oil Tank Park in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.



Tourists enjoy themselves at a waterfall viewing area near the Banping Island Oil Tank Park in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 26, 2026.

Tourists enjoy themselves at a waterfall viewing area near the Banping Island Oil Tank Park in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 26, 2026.