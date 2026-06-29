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Sheremetev Festival marked in Moscow, Russia
By Xinhua Published: Jun 29, 2026 06:08 PM
A visitor selects traditional ornaments at an art market in Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A visitor selects traditional ornaments at an art market in Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)


People visit an art market at Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit an art market at Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)



Visitors learn traditional dances from performers at Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors learn traditional dances from performers at Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)



Performers in traditional costumes demonstrate the balalaika and gusli at Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Performers in traditional costumes demonstrate the balalaika and gusli at Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)