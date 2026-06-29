Sheremetev Festival marked in Moscow, Russia

A visitor selects traditional ornaments at an art market in Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit an art market at Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors learn traditional dances from performers at Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Performers in traditional costumes demonstrate the balalaika and gusli at Ostankino Park in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 28, a variety of events were held at Ostankino Park to mark the Sheremetev Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)