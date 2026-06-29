HSBC report finds UAE investors lead globally in AI adoption

A new report by HSBC has revealed that investors in the UAE are among the world's most enthusiastic adopters of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including generative AI, using them to conduct research and generate ideas related to finance and investment decisions. However, they continue to prefer expert professional advice when it comes to making final decisions.



The findings, published in HSBC’s report titled The Human-AI Advantage, are based on a survey of 9,993 affluent and high-net-worth individuals across 10 markets, including 703 investors in the UAE.



The report points to the emergence of a new hybrid model in which AI tools accelerate discovery and analysis, while professional advisers provide context, validation and accountability at the decision-making stage. The UAE remains at the forefront of this transformation.



According to the survey, UAE investors are global leaders in AI adoption, with 98 percent using AI tools in various aspects of their lives.



The survey also found that 83 percent of UAE investors use AI specifically for finance and investment purposes, compared with a global average of 73 percent.



UAE investors rely most heavily on AI for analysis and research, cited by 78 percent of respondents, and for supporting investment strategies, cited by 61 percent, the second-highest level among surveyed markets. They particularly value AI for increasing confidence when discussing options with financial advisers (31 percent), comparing investment opportunities (27 percent), and reducing anxiety or emotional bias in decision-making (27 percent).



