Exports of Russian agricultural technologies have reached $5.9 billion since the start of 2026, which is 6 percent higher than the figure for the same period last year. This export category includes products that directly impact the efficiency of the agro-industrial complex: mineral fertilizers and plant protection products, seeds, breeding stock and genetic material, veterinary medicines and biotechnology products. This is reported by the website of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.



Mineral fertilizers remain the key commodity in the structure of agricultural technology exports, with shipments this year rising by almost 7 percent to $5.5 billion.



Exports of biotech products – enzymes, starches, food additives and other goods – are showing the strongest growth. Since the start of the year, they have risen by more than 20 percent.



Positive growth is also continuing in the livestock sector. Exports of veterinary vaccines have risen by 6 percent, while shipments of breeding poultry and pigs have increased.

