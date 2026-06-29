WORLD / EUROPE
Russian scientists create revolutionary new material for skin treatment
By Sputnik Published: Jun 29, 2026 06:19 PM
The hybrid films developed by a research team at St. Petersburg Polytechnic University can become a much more effective version of the existing adhesive patches.

How it works:

The films are a combination of polyvinyl alcohol and HKUST-1 copper-based metal-organic frameworks

The materials exhibit considerable antibacterial and antifungal properties while showing no significant side effects during tests

The properties of these materials help control the healing of epithelial tissues – the outer layer of skin

The materials are ready for preclinical studies and could lead to a new efficient method to treat skin damage.