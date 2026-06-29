Russian scientists create revolutionary new material for skin treatment

The hybrid films developed by a research team at St. Petersburg Polytechnic University can become a much more effective version of the existing adhesive patches.



How it works:



The films are a combination of polyvinyl alcohol and HKUST-1 copper-based metal-organic frameworks



The materials exhibit considerable antibacterial and antifungal properties while showing no significant side effects during tests



The properties of these materials help control the healing of epithelial tissues – the outer layer of skin



The materials are ready for preclinical studies and could lead to a new efficient method to treat skin damage.





