Russian scientists create revolutionary new material for skin treatment
By Sputnik Published: Jun 29, 2026 06:19 PM
The hybrid films developed by a research team at St. Petersburg Polytechnic University can become a much more effective version of the existing adhesive patches.
How it works:
The films are a combination of polyvinyl alcohol and HKUST-1 copper-based metal-organic frameworks
The materials exhibit considerable antibacterial and antifungal properties while showing no significant side effects during tests
The properties of these materials help control the healing of epithelial tissues – the outer layer of skin
The materials are ready for preclinical studies and could lead to a new efficient method to treat skin damage.