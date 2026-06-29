Hezbollah accuses Israel of ceasefire violations, says reserves right to defend Lebanon

Hezbollah on Monday accused Israel of committing repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement, while affirming its continued adherence to the truce. The group said that it is monitoring the violations and "reserves the right" to defend Lebanon and its people.



In a statement, the group cited Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in the southern city of Nabatieh and the town of Mayfadoun, as well as a drone strike on the village of Froun.



It also accused Israeli forces of demolishing residential buildings in the towns of Taybeh, Haddatha, and Majdal Zoun, dropping stun grenades near civilians in Burj Qalaouiyeh and Baraachit, and releasing "suspicious objects" over Nabatieh al-Fawqa and the village of Kfar Tebnit.



The allegations came after Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Nabatieh and Mayfadoun on Sunday, while the Israeli army detonated a tunnel in Majdal Zoun and conducted heavy machine-gun fire in the border town of Khiam. Lebanon's Health Ministry said that two civilians were wounded after an Israeli stun grenade landed in Burj Qalaouiyeh.



Lebanon and Israel signed a U.S.-brokered framework agreement in Washington on June 26 following the fifth round of direct negotiations between the two sides.

