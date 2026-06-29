Shooting in Germany's Stade leads to five deaths, more casualties possible: report

The shooting incident on Monday in the city of Stade in northern Germany has led to five deaths, more casualties are possible, media reported.



A German police speaker was quoted as saying that two suspects have been caught. The incident took place in the downtown of Stade in the state of Lower Saxony.



All the dead were adults and several others were injured, some of them in serious conditions. More casualties are possible, and the number of the injured remains unclear, according to German media.



German media FOCUS reported that among the dead, four are women, one is a man.



The police is still investigating and the suspects' motivation remains unclear.

