Iran's president says 6-bln-USD frozen funds in Qatar to be released

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that frozen Iranian assets worth 6 billion U.S. dollars currently held in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, according to the official news agency IRNA.



He made the remarks during a meeting with a senior cleric in the central province of Qom, while elaborating on the achievements of a recently signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States.



Pezeshkian put the total amount of the country's frozen assets in Qatar at 12 billion U.S. dollars, stressing that necessary follow-ups were being taken to return the remaining funds to the country.



Describing the MoU as "a great victory" for the Iranian people, he noted that sanctions on Iran's petrochemical and oil exports have been lifted within the agreement's framework.



Pezeshkian also said the United States eventually compelled Israel to accept the peace MoU, although Israel and certain other groups are still opposed to the agreement's implementation.



He reiterated Iran's positions on its nuclear activities, saying that the country does not seek to develop nuclear weapons, and its nuclear activities will be in accordance with its needs and within the framework of its declared policies.



On June 18, Iran and the United States signed the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon. Under the MoU, the two sides have agreed to hold negotiations within 60 days to reach a final agreement.

