Lula expresses solidarity with Venezuela after earthquake

An excavator works on a collapsed building in Chacao, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Sunday that the death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela Wednesday has risen to 1,450. Photo: Xinhua

By Brasil 247 - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with Venezuela after the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on Wednesday and said he had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assess possible measures of Brazilian assistance. According to Brasil 247, the Brazilian government is evaluating ways to support the neighboring country as authorities respond to the disaster.In a social media post, Lula said he learned of the impacts caused by the earthquake "with great concern and consternation" and informed that Brazil's Foreign Ministry, together with the Brazilian Embassy in Caracas, would evaluate the situation and possible assistance measures."I learned, with great concern and consternation, of the impacts caused by the earthquake that struck Venezuela this Wednesday (24). I instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to evaluate, together with the Brazilian Embassy in Caracas, the situation in the country and the assistance measures that Brazil may adopt," Lula said.The statement came after Venezuela declared a constitutional state of emergency following two consecutive magnitude 7.5 earthquakes that affected Caracas and several states, causing infrastructure damage, service disruptions, and the mobilization of rescue teams.In the same message, Lula reaffirmed Brazil's willingness to support the Venezuelan government in the recovery of affected areas. He referred directly to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and highlighted the resilience of the Venezuelan people."I reaffirm our determination to support the government of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez in the recovery of affected areas of this brotherly country, whose people have demonstrated great resilience in the face of adversity," Lula wrote.The Venezuelan government activated an emergency command structure to coordinate rescue operations, assistance for the injured, and damage assessments. Classes were suspended for the remainder of the week, as were non-essential work activities, to prioritize the emergency response.Among the affected areas are Caracas and the states of Miranda, La Guaira, Carabobo, Falcón, Yaracuy, Aragua, Trujillo, and Zulia. Power outages were reported in Caracas and La Guaira, while Maiquetía International Airport was closed because of damage to its infrastructure.Public and private healthcare networks were mobilized to treat the injured, while civil protection teams carried out search operations, housing inspections, and structural risk assessments.Lula's message joined other international expressions of support for Venezuela amid the emergency. Countries and multilateral organizations have signaled their willingness to cooperate with the Venezuelan government in addressing the consequences of the earthquakes.(Reported by Brasil 247 on June 25, 2026)