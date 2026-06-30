Martinelli scores late winner as Brazil edges Japan 2-1 to reach World Cup last 16

Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil celebrates a goal during the round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gabriel Martinelli scored deep in stoppage time to give Brazil a 2-1 victory over Japan in a World Cup round-of-32 tie on Monday, setting up a last-16 meeting with either Cote d'Ivoire or Norway.Both teams reached the knockout stage unbeaten from the group phase, as Brazil won Group C with seven points, while Japan ranked second in Group F with one win and two draws.Brazil has a superior head-to-head record over Japan, having won their only previous World Cup meeting 4-1. Japan earned its first-ever win over Brazil in their most recent encounter last year, overturning a deficit to win 3-2.Brazil dominated possession early, with Matheus Cunha forcing a one-handed save from Zion Suzuki in the 14th minute.But it was Japan who broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Danilo's misplaced pass was intercepted by Kaishu Sano, who surged forward and brushed past Casemiro, before unleashing a missile that went beyond goalkeeper Alisson.The five-time World Cup champion then had several chances, but few of them truly tested Suzuki.Brazil pushed after the break, Bruno Guimaraes' strike was denied, before Casemiro went closer as his header was blocked.Casemiro atoned for his earlier mistake by heading home a Guimaraes cross in the 56th minute to level the match.Vinicius Jr delivered a moment of magic minutes later, but his mazy run ending with a strike that hit the post.Brazil kept up the pressure and was rewarded deep into the stoppage time, when Guimaraes' precise pass found unmarked Martinelli inside the box, who kept his cool to beat Suzuki one-on-one.Japan pressed for a late equalizer but could not find a way through.

Casemiro (top) of Brazil heads and scores during the round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Casemiro (2nd L) of Brazil celebrates a goal with teammates during the round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Casemiro (top) of Brazil heads and scores during the round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)