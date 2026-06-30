Bangladeshi youths visit Beijing

Bangladeshi youth visit China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 30, the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) organized a tour in Beijing for Bangladeshi youth. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bangladeshi youths pose for group photos at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2026. From June 27 to 30, the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) organized a tour in Beijing for Bangladeshi youth. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bangladeshi youths visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2026. From June 27 to 30, the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) organized a tour in Beijing for Bangladeshi youth. (Photo: Xinhua)