Chinese, U.S. youth visit Kuliang in China's Fujian

American youth visit a park in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 29, 2026. The Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival, themed on "Pitch across Oceans, Catch the Future," kicked off in Fuzhou on Monday. Chinese and American youth attending the festival visited Kuliang on the same day to explore its cultural imprints and learn about the touching past of friendly exchanges between the people of China and the United States. (Photo: Xinhua)

American youth take part in the Touhu game, or Pitch-pot, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw arrows from a set distance into a tube, in front of the Kuliang Club, a historical public service community, in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 29, 2026. The Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival, themed on "Pitch across Oceans, Catch the Future," kicked off in Fuzhou on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A local junior docent gives explanations in English to American youth visiting the Kuliang Post Office in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 29, 2026. The Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival, themed on "Pitch across Oceans, Catch the Future," kicked off in Fuzhou on Monday. Chinese and American youth attending the festival visited Kuliang on the same day to explore its cultural imprints and learn about the touching past of friendly exchanges between the people of China and the United States. (Photo: Xinhua)

American youth take part in the Touhu game, or Pitch-pot, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw arrows from a set distance into a tube, in front of the Kuliang Club, a historical public service community, in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 29, 2026. The Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival, themed on "Pitch across Oceans, Catch the Future," kicked off in Fuzhou on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)