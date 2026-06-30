A revisit to Pasang Tsering: Happy life along the Qinghai-Xizang Railway

Pasang Tsering talks with his daughter by cole flower blossoms in Gurum Township of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. In 2008, Xinhua photographer Sonam Norbu captured a moment marking the intersection of traditional farming and modern transportation. In the image, Pasang Tsering, a Tibetan farmer in Gurum Township of Lhasa, was plowing a field with yaks while a train on the Qinghai-Xizang Railway passed behind him. "The journalist shows me the photo right after he took it. I learned it was published in the newspaper later," Pasang Tsering recalled. (Photo: Xinhua)

Pasang Tsering feeds his yak at home in Gurum Township of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Pasang Tsering takes photos of his daughter among cole flower blossoms in Gurum Township of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Pasang Tsering drinks tea with his daughter at home in Gurum Township of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)