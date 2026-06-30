A look at agritech robot maker in Guangzhou, China's Guangdong

Visitors learn about agricultural drones at XAG, an agritech robot maker, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 29, 2026. XAG, founded in 2007, is committed to empowering agriculture with robotics, artificial intelligence and new energy technologies. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chen Yousheng, a senior management staff member from XAG, an agritech robot maker, introduces agricultural unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 29, 2026. XAG, founded in 2007, is committed to empowering agriculture with robotics, artificial intelligence and new energy technologies. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 29, 2026 shows a smart agriculture management system developed by XAG, an agritech robot maker, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 29, 2026. XAG, founded in 2007, is committed to empowering agriculture with robotics, artificial intelligence and new energy technologies. (Photo: Xinhua)

An agricultural drone hoists freshly harvested tea leaves over a tea garden in Fenghuang Town in Chaozhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. XAG, founded in 2007, is committed to empowering agriculture with robotics, artificial intelligence and new energy technologies. (Photo: Xinhua)