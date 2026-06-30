Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway set to enter operation

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows Xi'an East Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway is set to enter operation on Tuesday, cutting the fastest travel time between Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, to 2 hours and 41 minutes. It connects major tourist attractions including the Qinling Mountains and Wudang Mountain, and its operation is expected to boost local tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows clay wall sculptures in Lantian County in Xi'an northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway is set to enter operation on Tuesday, cutting the fastest travel time between Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, to 2 hours and 41 minutes. It connects major tourist attractions including the Qinling Mountains and Wudang Mountain, and its operation is expected to boost local tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows the Shangluo West Railway Station in Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway is set to enter operation on Tuesday, cutting the fastest travel time between Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, to 2 hours and 41 minutes. It connects major tourist attractions including the Qinling Mountains and Wudang Mountain, and its operation is expected to boost local tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows the Shanyang Railway Station in Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway is set to enter operation on Tuesday, cutting the fastest travel time between Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, to 2 hours and 41 minutes. It connects major tourist attractions including the Qinling Mountains and Wudang Mountain, and its operation is expected to boost local tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)