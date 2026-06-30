50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence celebrated in Victoria

This photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows a scene of the National Day celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence in Victoria, Seychelles. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows a scene of the National Day celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence in Victoria, Seychelles. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows a scene of a parade held during the National Day celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence in Victoria, Seychelles. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch the National Day celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence in Victoria, Seychelles, June 28, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)