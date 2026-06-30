Heatwave sweeps Europe

A girl plays in a fountain amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy cools off with a mist cooling system amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man rests in the shade amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)

People play in a fountain amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)