PHOTO / WORLD
Heatwave sweeps Europe
By Xinhua Published: Jun 30, 2026 09:28 AM
A girl plays in a fountain amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)

A girl plays in a fountain amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)


A boy cools off with a mist cooling system amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy cools off with a mist cooling system amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)



A man rests in the shade amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man rests in the shade amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)



People play in a fountain amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)

People play in a fountain amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2026. Hungary remains under a third-degree heat alert, the country's highest level, with temperatures forecast to reach between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius across much of the country in the coming days. (Photo: Xinhua)