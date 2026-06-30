Daily life in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip

Palestinian girls wait to receive free food from a community kitchen, in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Palestinians go home after receiving free food from a community kitchen, in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Palestinian boy waits to receive free food from a community kitchen, in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Palestinian child waits to receive free food from a community kitchen, in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)