Scenery of Mahe Island in Seychelles

This photo shows a view of Mahe Island (L) during sunset in Seychelles, June 26, 2026. Mahe Island, the largest among all islands of the nation, is home to the capital city Victoria and a renowned tourist destination. (Photo: Xinhua)

Houses on Mahe Island, Seychelles, are pictured through an airplane window on June 24, 2026. Mahe Island, the largest among all islands of the nation, is home to the capital city Victoria and a renowned tourist destination. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows the scenery at the beach (bottom) on Mahe Island, Seychelles, June 29, 2026. Mahe Island, the largest among all islands of the nation, is home to the capital city Victoria and a renowned tourist destination. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows the scenery during sunrise at the beach on Mahe Island, Seychelles, June 30, 2026. Mahe Island, the largest among all islands of the nation, is home to the capital city Victoria and a renowned tourist destination. (Photo: Xinhua)