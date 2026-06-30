Lithuanian parliament approves Mindaugas Sinkevicius as new PM

The Lithuanian parliament on Tuesday approved Social Democratic Party leader Mindaugas Sinkevicius as the new prime minister.



On June 23, the Inga Ruginiene's government announced its collective resignation. Under Lithuanian law, the new prime minister must be proposed by the largest party in parliament, which in this case is the Social Democratic Party. Following the party's recommendation, President Gitanas Nauseda submitted Sinkevicius as the prime ministerial candidate to parliament on June 25.



The new prime minister will have 15 days to present a cabinet and government program for parliamentary approval.



Sinkevicius plans to appoint six to seven new ministers. Caretaker Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys is considered likely to stay.

