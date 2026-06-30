Hamas says its delegation arrives in Cairo over Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas said on Tuesday that its delegation arrived in Cairo earlier in the day "to finalize the implementation of the ceasefire agreement."



The delegation, headed by Hamas leader in the West Bank Zaher Jabarin, is scheduled to meet with Egyptian officials and mediators, said the movement in a statement.



Its top priority is "halting the escalating Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, including the daily killings and assassinations, and ensuring the occupation's commitment to allowing the entry of all the Strip's needs, including materials for the reconstruction of hospitals, bakeries, and infrastructure, as well as implementing the remaining provisions of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement," it added.



The current round of talks will also cover a roadmap for the second phase of the agreement, prepared by Nickolay Mladenov, "high representative for Gaza" of the U.S.-led "Board of Peace," in cooperation with the mediators, the deployment of an administrative committee and international forces, and ultimately, a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, it noted.



"We are serious about reaching an agreement that ends the suffering of our people, stops the crimes of the occupation, and achieves progress in restoring our people's political rights, foremost among them freedom and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," media advisor to the head of Hamas's political bureau, Taher al-Nunu, was quoted in the statement.



The fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel falters, with key provisions, including disarmament and reconstruction, yet to be implemented.

