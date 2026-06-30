S. Korean National Assembly approves Han Seong-sook as new PM

South Korea's National Assembly on Tuesday approved the appointment of Prime Minister nominee Han Seong-sook.



The appointment motion was approved with 166 votes in favor and one invalid ballot.



Lawmakers of the main conservative opposition People Power Party boycotted the vote, while lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party and other pro-government parties voted to adopt the confirmation report.



Han was nominated for the post by President Lee Jae Myung on June 7.



Born in 1967 in Gyeonggi Province, Han graduated from Sookmyung Women's University with a degree in English language and literature. She previously served as chief executive officer of South Korean internet giant NAVER and was appointed minister of SMEs and Startups in 2025.



If formally appointed, Han will become South Korea's second female prime minister after Han Myeong-sook.

