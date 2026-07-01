New railway diagram to take effect in China from July 1 with expanded services

A drone photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows a high-speed train running in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Starting from 00:00 on July 1, China's railway diagram will be adjusted by adding 106 passenger train services and 111 freight train service to the current schedule. After the adjustment, a total of 12,174 passenger trains will be scheduled nationwide, while 23,975 freight trains will be operated. (Photo by Yang Tingrong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows a high-speed train passing a bridge in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Starting from 00:00 on July 1, China's railway diagram will be adjusted by adding 106 passenger train services and 111 freight train service to the current schedule. After the adjustment, a total of 12,174 passenger trains will be scheduled nationwide, while 23,975 freight trains will be operated. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows a high-speed train running past the Yellow Crane Tower scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Starting from 00:00 on July 1, China's railway diagram will be adjusted by adding 106 passenger train services and 111 freight train service to the current schedule. After the adjustment, a total of 12,174 passenger trains will be scheduled nationwide, while 23,975 freight trains will be operated. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows a coal freight train running in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. Starting from 00:00 on July 1, China's railway diagram will be adjusted by adding 106 passenger train services and 111 freight train service to the current schedule. After the adjustment, a total of 12,174 passenger trains will be scheduled nationwide, while 23,975 freight trains will be operated. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)