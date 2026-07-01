Pic story of Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery in Longhui County, China's Hunan

A woman from Huayao branch of Yao ethnic group makes Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery in Longhui County of Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, June 23, 2026. Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery is a traditional handicraft passed down through generations by women of Huayao, a branch of Yao ethnic group, in Longhui County. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Women from Huayao branch of Yao ethnic group display Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery skills in Longhui County of Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, June 23, 2026. Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery is a traditional handicraft passed down through generations by women of Huayao, a branch of Yao ethnic group, in Longhui County.(Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Shen Yanxi, a provincial-level inheritor of Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery, makes Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery in Longhui County of Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, June 23, 2026. Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery is a traditional handicraft passed down through generations by women of Huayao, a branch of Yao ethnic group, in Longhui County.(Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Tourists try costumes of Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery in Longhui County of Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, June 23, 2026. Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery is a traditional handicraft passed down through generations by women of Huayao, a branch of Yao ethnic group, in Longhui County.(Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Women from Huayao branch of Yao ethnic group display traditional tube skirts made with Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery in Longhui County of Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 6, 2022. Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery is a traditional handicraft passed down through generations by women of Huayao, a branch of Yao ethnic group, in Longhui County.(Photo by Zeng Yong/Xinhua)