City view of Doha in Qatar

This photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows a view of the skyline at the West Bay district in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows a view of the skyline at the West Bay district in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows a view of the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel at the West Bay district in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows a view of the Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)