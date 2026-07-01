New Zealand kicks off Chinese Language Week 2026

New Zealand Minister for Ethnic Communities Mark Mitchell and Xie Yongjun (L), minister counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand, present awards to the winners during the opening ceremony of the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2026 in Wellington, New Zealand, on June 30, 2026. An opening ceremony was held on Tuesday evening for the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2026 at the Parliament Buildings in Wellington, with over 50 events scheduled in one week across the country. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

An opening ceremony was held on Tuesday evening for the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2026 at the Parliament Buildings in Wellington, with over 50 events scheduled in one week across the country.Delivering a video message at the opening ceremony, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon greeted the audience in Chinese and called the event "a chance to celebrate one of the world's oldest and most widely spoken languages right here at home.""Chinese Kiwis have been part of our story now for more than 180 years. Their language, culture and stories contribute to the modern New Zealand that we love," he said. "And learning even a few words opens doors, new friendships, new understanding and real opportunities in a connected world."This year marks 80 years of Chinese as a UN official language, and learning Chinese is about connecting with the past, the present and the future, said Xie Yongjun, minister counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand, at the opening ceremony.Learning the language helps people understand what has sustained the Chinese civilization for millennia, and perhaps find wisdom for today's shared challenges. It also connects them to contemporary China and China-New Zealand cooperation as well as to the vast opportunities presented by China as a global leader in new technologies, new products and new business models, Xie said.New Zealand Minister for Ethnic Communities Mark Mitchell was present at the ceremony.On the occasion, awards were presented to outstanding local Chinese language enthusiasts and teachers, who in turn shared their experiences and thoughts about their journey of Chinese learning and teaching.The Chinese Language Week will continue to focus on language learning, cultural exchange and community engagement this year, and more than 50 events shall be organized in different parts of the country, including language experiences, cultural showcases, public lectures, parent-child activities, calligraphy sessions, culinary programs and film screenings.The Chinese Language Week, first launched in 2014, is another similar initiative along with the Maori Language Week and the Pacific Island Language Weeks in New Zealand.

An award winner delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2026 in Wellington, New Zealand, on June 30, 2026. An opening ceremony was held on Tuesday evening for the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2026 at the Parliament Buildings in Wellington, with over 50 events scheduled in one week across the country. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Chinese language enthusiasts and a member of Parliament pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2026 in Wellington, New Zealand, on June 30, 2026. An opening ceremony was held on Tuesday evening for the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2026 at the Parliament Buildings in Wellington, with over 50 events scheduled in one week across the country. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

An award winner delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2026 in Wellington, New Zealand, on June 30, 2026. An opening ceremony was held on Tuesday evening for the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2026 at the Parliament Buildings in Wellington, with over 50 events scheduled in one week across the country. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)