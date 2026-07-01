Budapest zoo inaugurates long-awaited indoor tropical exhibition

This photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows the interior view of the Biodome at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary. The Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden on Tuesday inaugurated its long-awaited Biodome, an indoor tropical exhibition dubbed the "Urban Oasis." (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows the interior view of the Biodome at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary. The Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden on Tuesday inaugurated its long-awaited Biodome, an indoor tropical exhibition dubbed the "Urban Oasis." (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

The Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden on Tuesday inaugurated its long-awaited Biodome, an indoor tropical exhibition dubbed the "Urban Oasis."The launch marks a milestone as the zoo, one of the world's oldest, celebrates its 160th anniversary this year, and the Biodome houses some 13,000 tropical plants spanning nearly 3,000 square meters."In the Biodome, the light, the air, the plants, the humidity, and the people together create its unique microclimate," zoo director Endre Sos said at the inauguration ceremony."Zoos play an important educational role," said Laszlo Gajdos, minister for the living environment, underscoring the importance of environmental protection and the facility's conservation mission.