‘I want to apologize to the three police officers who were injured’: NSL convict expresses remorse in newly released Hong Kong TV series NS-files: Decoded

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 01, 2026 01:01 PM

To mark the sixth anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law (NSL), the Security Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) presents five-episode television series NS-files: Decoded. The first episode, reviewing the Tong Ying-kit case, aired on HOY 78 on Tuesday. The verdict ...