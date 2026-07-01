14 children killed in roof collapse at tuition center in Pakistan's Lahore

Photo taken with mobile phone shows rescuers working at the roof collapse site in Lahore, Pakistan on June 30, 2026. At least 14 children were killed and several others injured after the roof of a private tuition center collapsed in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday. (Str/Xinhua)

Photo taken with mobile phone shows rescuers working at the roof collapse site in Lahore, Pakistan on June 30, 2026. At least 14 children were killed and several others injured after the roof of a private tuition center collapsed in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday. (Str/Xinhua)

At least 14 children were killed and several others injured after the roof of a private tuition center collapsed in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday, rescue officials told Xinhua.The incident occurred in Kahna, a suburban area of Lahore in the eastern Punjab province, where dozens of children were attending tuition classes when the classroom roof suddenly caved in, trapping students beneath the debris, said Farooq Ahmed, a spokesperson of emergency service Rescue 1122.The rescue official said that 14 children died in the incident, while around 10 injured children remained in critical condition, fearing that the death toll might further rise.The official added that rescue operations were continuing to ensure no one remained trapped under the debris.Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations of Lahore Faisal Kamran told the media that the contractor who recently constructed the building had been arrested, saying that part of the building was still under construction, with laborers working at the site when the roof collapsed.Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of young lives, extended condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and directed authorities to ensure they receive the best possible medical treatment.