UAE launches first passenger railway with Chinese firms involved in construction

Staff members run tests on a passenger train during trial operations of the United Arab Emirates' first passenger railway, Etihad Rail, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

A passenger train is tested during trial operations of the United Arab Emirates' first passenger railway, Etihad Rail, at a railway station in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Xiao)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched trial operations of its first passenger railway, Etihad Rail, on Tuesday, marking the start of the country's long-planned national passenger rail network, with several Chinese companies participating in the project's construction.The first section of the rail service links the capital, Abu Dhabi, with the eastern emirate of Fujairah in about 1 hour and 45 minutes, according to Etihad Rail.Dubai Station and Al Dhaid Station are scheduled to open on Sept. 30, followed by Al Dhafra Station in December. The entire route will be completed when Sharjah Station opens in March 2027.As one of the UAE's largest infrastructure projects in recent years, the Etihad Rail passenger network will eventually connect 11 cities and regions across all seven emirates through 11 stations. Once fully operational, passenger numbers are projected to reach 36 million by 2030.The passenger fleet consists of 13 trains, each capable of carrying up to 400 passengers.Chinese Ambassador to the UAE Zeng Jixin said the Etihad Rail project was a landmark outcome of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and the UAE and reflected the growing practical cooperation between the two countries under their comprehensive strategic partnership.Chinese companies, including China Railway International Group Co., Ltd. (CRIG), CRRC Corporation Ltd., Power Construction Corporation of China, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, have participated in the project."The project demonstrates the capabilities of Chinese companies in engineering design, construction, safety management and sustainable development," said Yu Hao, a project director at CRIG, adding that the railway would support the development of the UAE's rail network and improve future rail connectivity across the Gulf region.

A passenger train is tested during trial operations of the United Arab Emirates' first passenger railway, Etihad Rail, at a railway station in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Xiao)

A railway station is pictured during trial operations of the United Arab Emirates' first passenger railway, Etihad Rail, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)