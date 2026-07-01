HKSAR holds flag-raising ceremony to mark 29th anniversary of return to motherland

Helicopters carry China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) during a flag-raising ceremony held by the HKSAR government to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

A flag-raising ceremony is held by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

A flag-raising ceremony is held by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)