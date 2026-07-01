Old photo bears witness to changes brought by Qinghai-Xizang Railway over 20 years

Nyima Lhamo (R) chats with her mother Pema Lhamo at a yak pen in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2026. Before the opening of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, Chogo, a photojournalist with Xinhua, took a photo in Damxung County on June 17, 2006. He captured herdswoman Pema Lhamo sitting with her daughter Nyima Lhamo as they watched the first train passing through the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Nyima Lhamo (R) chats with her mother Pema Lhamo on a plateau pasture in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Nyima Lhamo (L) guides a patient at a local hospital in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Nyima Lhamo (L) and her mother Pema Lhamo feed livestock in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Nyima Lhamo (R) and her mother Pema Lhamo gaze at a passing train in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)