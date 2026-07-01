外交部：日方应该教育提醒在华日本公民和企业遵守中国法律法规

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

7月1日，外交部发言人郭嘉昆主持例行记者会。会上有记者提问称，关于日本公民在大连被采取强制措施一案，目前进展如何，当事人是否已经被正式逮捕？围绕物项出口管理规定，除了大连案件以外，是否还有其他涉及日本企业或日本公民的执法案例？中方做法给外界留下不够重视中日经贸关系的印象，请问在当前形势下，中方是否愿意进一步推动经贸关系？Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun hosted a regular press conference on July 1. A reporter asked: Regarding the case involving Japanese nationals who have been placed under compulsory measures in Dalian, could you provide an update? Have the individuals been formally arrested? Regarding China's export control regulations, apart from the Dalian case, have there been any other law enforcement cases involving Japanese companies or Japanese nationals? China's handling of such cases has left some with the impression that it does not attach sufficient importance to China-Japan economic and trade relations. Under the current circumstances, is China willing to further promote bilateral economic and trade ties?郭嘉昆表示，关于你的第一个问题，有关案件正在依法办理中。关于你的第二个问题，中方主管部门依法查处违法犯罪案件，日方应该教育提醒在华日本公民和企业遵守中国的法律法规。关于你提到的中日经贸关系，建议你向中方主管部门进行提问。事实上，我们也注意到中方主管部门已经多次阐明了立场，我们认为你的印象是不正确的。中方多次指出，当前中日关系面临严重困难，根源在于日本执政当局在涉及中国台湾和军事安全领域的一系列错误言行，责任完全在日方。Guo stated that, on your first question, the relevant case is being handled in accordance with the law. On your second question, the competent Chinese authorities investigate and handle criminal cases in accordance with the law. The Japanese side should educate and remind Japanese nationals and companies in China to abide by Chinese laws and regulations.As for the China-Japan economic and trade relationship that you mentioned, I would refer you to the competent Chinese authorities. In fact, we have noted that the competent authorities have already made clear China's position on multiple occasions. We believe your impression is incorrect. China has repeatedly noted that China-Japan relations are currently facing serious difficulties, and the root cause lies in a series of erroneous remarks and actions by Japan's ruling authorities on issues concerning China's Taiwan region and military security. The responsibility lies entirely with the Japanese side.“我们也想请你问问日本为政者，能否尊重中国核心利益，停止干涉中国内政？能否恪守中日四个政治文件精神、维护中日关系的政治基础和经贸合作的必要环境？能否反思纠错，以实际行动展现推动中日关系重回正轨的诚意？”郭嘉昆说。We also hope you will ask Japan's ruling politicians whether they can respect China's core interests and stop interfering in China's internal affairs; whether they can abide by the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan and uphold the political foundation of bilateral relations as well as the necessary environment for economic and trade cooperation; and whether they can reflect on and correct their mistakes and demonstrate their sincerity in putting China-Japan relations back on the right track through concrete actions," Guo said.