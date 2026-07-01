Indirect US-Iran talks underway in Doha

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran are underway in Doha on Wednesday under the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan, an informed source told Xinhua.



"The talks are taking place indirectly now, with no face-to-face meetings between the two sides," the source said. "The sessions are closed and are being facilitated by the mediators."



The source added that the discussions are focused on implementing the memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad on June 17, including issues related to frozen Iranian assets and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

