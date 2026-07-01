Stories of High-Quality Development | Old home renovation: How to put an end to the 'mystery box' problem





Narrator: Xin Guiwu, Home Renovation Designer



Nowadays, people have higher expectations for their living spaces, but when it comes to home renovation, many still find it a headache. Are the quotes inflated? Will there be hidden add-on costs? How will the final result turn out? Homeowners are full of concerns.



How can renovation shed its "mystery box" problem and become more transparent and professional? The answer lies in clear standards and the smart use of technology.



In recent years, I have seen changes in the industry.



On the one hand, cost has become transparent. Digital quoting systems break down each step of the process in detail, with brand models, construction techniques and individual costs listed item by item, making the expense breakdown as clear as a supermarket receipt. Third-party fund supervision mechanisms hold payments in stages based on the project's progress. Funds are only paid to the contractor after the homeowner inspects and approves each phase, making the entire process more open.



On the other hand, the construction process has become transparent. Monitoring platforms allow homeowners to oversee the work online in real time, with live footage of the construction site always accessible. Smart detection instruments use quantitative standards instead of visual checks, making it easier to spot errors. At the same time, a dedicated project coordinator follows every stage, from design and construction to inspection, keeping a close eye on all details.



Many say renovation is like a tough battle, demanding both time and effort. But now, standardized processes keep the process in check, and technology has opened up the mystery box. Renovation is becoming simpler, more transparent and less stressful.