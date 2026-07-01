Chinese women's basketball captain Yang Shuyu joins WNBL

Yang Shuyu Photo: VCG

Yang Shuyu, China's women's national basketball team captain, has joined the Sydney Flames for the 2026-27 Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) season, according to a statement released by the club on Tuesday.The Sydney Flames have landed one of the biggest international signings in club history, with Yang set to join the club for the upcoming WNBL season, pending league approval, said the statement."I've been very fortunate to have received so much support at some of the most important moments in my life," Yang posted on her personal Sina Weibo account after joining the new club.The 24-year-old Yang is currently playing for the Melbourne Tigers in Australia's second division NBL1 South league.This season, she has averaged 19.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Thanks to her outstanding performances, the Melbourne Tigers are firmly in the playoff race.Liu Yu, a Beijing-based sports commentator, told the Global Times that hopefully Yang can establish herself in the WNBL and continue to develop into a more complete player.He also expressed hopes that Yang could eventually earn a shot at the WNBA in the US, helping fill the long-standing void of Chinese women's basketball producing a guard capable of securing a stable place in the league.Chinese centers Han Xu and Li Yueru currently play for New York Liberty and Dallas Wings respectively in the WNBA, reported the Xinhua News Agency.The WNBL features a much higher level of physicality, defensive intensity and transition pace than the Women's Chinese Basketball Association. Competing in such a demanding environment should help Yang improve her ball-handling, three-point shooting and defensive abilities, Liu noted."I know none of it has come easily, and that support has been an indispensable source of strength, lighting the way forward. I'm truly grateful. Next, I'll keep pushing forward and continue chasing my goals, step by step," Yang posted.Many fans have voiced their support by commenting on the post."Although it's a pity that we won't be able to watch you play in China for the time being, we're even happier to see you competing on a bigger stage and taking steady steps toward your dream. We're incredibly proud of everything you've achieved, and we hope you'll soon make it to the WNBA - the ultimate dream stage for women's basketball players," said a Sina Weibo user from Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.Yang is the latest Chinese women's basketball player to join the WNBL over the past two seasons, following Han Xu and Wang Siyu.Han previously played for the Perth Lynx, while Wang signed with the Southside Melbourne Flyers in May.The 2026-27 season of the WNBL tips off in October.As the captain of the Chinese national team and one of Asia's premier basketball talents, Yang has elite international experience and reputation as one of the game's most influential leaders, the Sydney Flames said in the statement.In 2023, Yang helped China win the FIBA Women's Asia Cup title in Sydney and has represented the national team in both 5-on-5 and 3x3 international competitions.She also won a bronze medal in the women's 3x3 basketball event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.With Han and Li currently playing in the WNBA, and Wang and Yang competing in the WNBL, all four core players of China's women's national team - across both the frontcourt and backcourt - are now gaining experience in high-level overseas leagues.It is hoped that their example will inspire more young Chinese players to pursue opportunities abroad and accelerate their development, Liu said.