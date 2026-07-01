Qatari emir meets US envoys on Iran negotiations, regional developments

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at Lusail Palace on the latest regional developments, with a focus on the ongoing US-Iran negotiations.



According to a statement issued by the Emiri Diwan, the administrative office of the emir, the meeting reviewed the recent progress in the US-Iran negotiation process under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries.



They also discussed the situation in Lebanon, with both sides stressing the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in a way that safeguards the country's unity, sovereignty and stability, read the statement.



The emir reaffirmed Qatar's continued commitment, in partnership with Pakistan, to supporting mediation efforts and facilitating all rounds of talks conducted under the MoU, read the statement.



The US envoys thanked Qatar and Pakistan for supporting the negotiation process and helping bridge differences. They also voiced Washington's commitment to continuing negotiations and advancing diplomatic efforts toward a comprehensive agreement, read the statement.



Earlier on Wednesday, an informed source told Xinhua that indirect talks between the United States and Iran are underway in Doha under the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan, which are focusing on the MoU's implementation, including issues related to frozen Iranian assets and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

